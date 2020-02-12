All apartments in Wesley Chapel
5024 Saddlebrook

5024 Saddlebrook Way · No Longer Available
Location

5024 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Saddlebrook

Amenities

parking
tennis court
hot tub
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Golf, Tennis & SPA Villa Closest Villa to the Restaurants & SPA in Saddlebrook Golf & Country Club, 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom
Beautiful Golf & Tennis View Villa in Saddlebrook Golf & Tennis Resort Country Club sleeping up to 10 people.
Our villa include FREE WiFi Wireless Internet, Cable TV, 24 hour Gated security, and Parking
Our home is located in New Tampas world renowned resort area of Saddlebrook which is ranked nr 1 in Florida as most popular Golf & SPA Destination and nr 2 in the entire USA.
The community of Saddlebrook Golf & Country Club is renowned for its stylish SPA, fantastic Golf & World Class Tennis. The Saddlebrook Golf & Country Club community has been home to celebrities such as General Schwartzkopf, tennis stars: Martina Hingues & Jennifer Capriati. For tennis enthusiasts join the ranks of such superstars as James Blake and John Isner who call Saddlebrook their preferred training center. Sip on an evening drink with a golf course view. Live in a real upscale community for , golfers or professionals with a busy lifestyle in a deluxe Resort setting.
SPA - European Style Spa can be used at general public rates
GOLF - two 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Courses. The 2 Arnold Palmer Golf Courses are open to the public and we can help you book tee times for you with up to 50% discount.
- The Arnold Palmers Resort Course is the tougher course and has PGA Tour Class finish.
- The Palmer Course is slightly easier and always in the best conditions.
DRIVING RANGE: The driving range and golf practice areas can be used in conjunction with paid green fee day.
GOLF ACADEMY Saddlebrook is home the World Headquarters of Arnold Palmer Academy. This is a world renowned professional training center for golf. Come train at the Arnold Palmer Golf Academy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Saddlebrook have any available units?
5024 Saddlebrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5024 Saddlebrook have?
Some of 5024 Saddlebrook's amenities include parking, tennis court, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 Saddlebrook currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Saddlebrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Saddlebrook pet-friendly?
No, 5024 Saddlebrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5024 Saddlebrook offer parking?
Yes, 5024 Saddlebrook does offer parking.
Does 5024 Saddlebrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 Saddlebrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Saddlebrook have a pool?
No, 5024 Saddlebrook does not have a pool.
Does 5024 Saddlebrook have accessible units?
No, 5024 Saddlebrook does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Saddlebrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 Saddlebrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 Saddlebrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 5024 Saddlebrook does not have units with air conditioning.
