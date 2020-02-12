5024 Saddlebrook

Amenities

Golf, Tennis & SPA Villa Closest Villa to the Restaurants & SPA in Saddlebrook Golf & Country Club, 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom

Beautiful Golf & Tennis View Villa in Saddlebrook Golf & Tennis Resort Country Club sleeping up to 10 people.

Our villa include FREE WiFi Wireless Internet, Cable TV, 24 hour Gated security, and Parking

Our home is located in New Tampas world renowned resort area of Saddlebrook which is ranked nr 1 in Florida as most popular Golf & SPA Destination and nr 2 in the entire USA.

The community of Saddlebrook Golf & Country Club is renowned for its stylish SPA, fantastic Golf & World Class Tennis. The Saddlebrook Golf & Country Club community has been home to celebrities such as General Schwartzkopf, tennis stars: Martina Hingues & Jennifer Capriati. For tennis enthusiasts join the ranks of such superstars as James Blake and John Isner who call Saddlebrook their preferred training center. Sip on an evening drink with a golf course view. Live in a real upscale community for , golfers or professionals with a busy lifestyle in a deluxe Resort setting.

SPA - European Style Spa can be used at general public rates

GOLF - two 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Courses. The 2 Arnold Palmer Golf Courses are open to the public and we can help you book tee times for you with up to 50% discount.

- The Arnold Palmers Resort Course is the tougher course and has PGA Tour Class finish.

- The Palmer Course is slightly easier and always in the best conditions.

DRIVING RANGE: The driving range and golf practice areas can be used in conjunction with paid green fee day.

GOLF ACADEMY Saddlebrook is home the World Headquarters of Arnold Palmer Academy. This is a world renowned professional training center for golf. Come train at the Arnold Palmer Golf Academy.