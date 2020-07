5019 CHIPOTLE LANE

Amenities

Available for showing now. Contact me for an appointment. Moving ready by Feb. 1st GORGEOUS GATED RENTAL TOWNHOUSE. Wesley Chapel Schools. Veterans Elementary School, rated # 9. THESE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN THE DESIRE COMMUNITY OF SANTA FE AT WESTBROOK. DOWNSTAIRS FLOORS ARE TILE, ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS. ALL STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. JUST AS SEEING IN THE PICTURES. GREAT LOCATION!! NEAR I-75 MINUTES FROM EXIT 279. THE GROVE SHOPPING CENTER, PUBLIX, WIND DIXIE, GAS STATIONS, WALMART, CHASE, BANK OF AMERICA & OTHER BANKS, MANY RESTAURANTS AROUND THE AREA. 10 MINUTES FROM THE WIREGRASS MALL & 8 MINUTES FROM Tampa Outlets. FULL USE OF THE COMMUNITY POOL. **Wesley Chapel Schools. ** HOA Included, Water + lawn maintenance, garbage removal included in rent... TENANT MUST COMPLY WITH COMMUNITY LAWS & REGULATIONS. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. ***NO BROKER FEES..ONLY ASKING FOR 1ST MONTH RENT AND SECURITY.

