All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 4943 WRANGLER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
4943 WRANGLER WAY
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:44 PM

4943 WRANGLER WAY

4943 Wrangler Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4943 Wrangler Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Must See. Completed Fall 2017. This is a HUGE 1,742 sq. ft. heated/air conditioned END UNIT. Total 1,846 sq. ft. A 3-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in the gated Santa Fe at Westbrooke Community of Wesley Chapel. Ready for move in. Open concept floor plan, with a huge great room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large Master bedroom, two additional bedrooms (that share a hall bath with dual vanities) and laundry on 2nd floor. Includes all appliances. Kitchen has Counter-height island breakfast bar/island, Staggered birch wood cabinets with crown molding, Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Long screened lanai with attached large storage room. Community pool. This one is ON THE POND. Non-smokers as this is a new home please. Rent Includes water, sewer, garbage removal and lawn maintenance. Just a couple minutes to jump on I-75. Only minutes from restaurants, movie theaters, Tampa Premium Outlets Mall, Wiregrass Mall, hospitals and all that Tampa has to offer. Non-smoking please. Available March 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4943 WRANGLER WAY have any available units?
4943 WRANGLER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4943 WRANGLER WAY have?
Some of 4943 WRANGLER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4943 WRANGLER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4943 WRANGLER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4943 WRANGLER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4943 WRANGLER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4943 WRANGLER WAY offer parking?
No, 4943 WRANGLER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 4943 WRANGLER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4943 WRANGLER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4943 WRANGLER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4943 WRANGLER WAY has a pool.
Does 4943 WRANGLER WAY have accessible units?
No, 4943 WRANGLER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4943 WRANGLER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4943 WRANGLER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4943 WRANGLER WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4943 WRANGLER WAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg