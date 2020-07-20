4943 WRANGLER WAY

Amenities

Must See. Completed Fall 2017. This is a HUGE 1,742 sq. ft. heated/air conditioned END UNIT. Total 1,846 sq. ft. A 3-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in the gated Santa Fe at Westbrooke Community of Wesley Chapel. Ready for move in. Open concept floor plan, with a huge great room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large Master bedroom, two additional bedrooms (that share a hall bath with dual vanities) and laundry on 2nd floor. Includes all appliances. Kitchen has Counter-height island breakfast bar/island, Staggered birch wood cabinets with crown molding, Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Long screened lanai with attached large storage room. Community pool. This one is ON THE POND. Non-smokers as this is a new home please. Rent Includes water, sewer, garbage removal and lawn maintenance. Just a couple minutes to jump on I-75. Only minutes from restaurants, movie theaters, Tampa Premium Outlets Mall, Wiregrass Mall, hospitals and all that Tampa has to offer. Non-smoking please. Available March 1st.