4823 Portmarnock Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage bathtub

Spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bath, home - Come home to this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bath home located on CONSERVATION. Downstairs master suite with sliders leading out to covered patio and two large closets. Master bath with garden tub, separate walk in shower and vanity with double sinks. Beautiful kitchen overlooks large family room. Separate dining and living room. Three additional bedrooms downstairs with two baths. One bedroom upstairs with bath. Large BONUS room located upstairs and an additional office located downstairs. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer included. Three car garage. Community offers many amenities.This home is spacious and has a nice floor plan. Call today for your private tour.



(RLNE2918729)