4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this amazing 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Meritage home. This home is as good as new if not better, having only been built in 2017. Large open kitchen equipped with Stainless Steal appliances, spacious great room, casual dining, and a covered lanai are only a few things you'll love about the Areca Model. Home is in the Country Walk subdivision, close to I-75, Shopping and outlet malls, airport, Busch Gardens and many other Tampa attractions. Come see this house and make it your home.