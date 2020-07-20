All apartments in Wesley Chapel
4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE

4703 Rolling Green Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4703 Rolling Green Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this amazing 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Meritage home. This home is as good as new if not better, having only been built in 2017. Large open kitchen equipped with Stainless Steal appliances, spacious great room, casual dining, and a covered lanai are only a few things you'll love about the Areca Model. Home is in the Country Walk subdivision, close to I-75, Shopping and outlet malls, airport, Busch Gardens and many other Tampa attractions. Come see this house and make it your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have any available units?
4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have?
Some of 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4703 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
