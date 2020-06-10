4632 Coachford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court gym playground pool tennis court

Modern in every way, this four bedroom three bath home offers state of the art technology, energy efficient lighting and appliances, a contemporary open floor plan, a light and bright color palette of creams and grays and a spacious feel. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and pantry. Complete with a front porch and screened lanai, this home is ready! The Provence community features a pool, tennis, playground and basketball court and is located within an top rated school system and is just minutes from the Shops at Wiregrass. Long term leases will be considered as well as pets. Please contact me to schedule your viewing!