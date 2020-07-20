All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

4527 Redcoat Drive

4527 Redcoat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4527 Redcoat Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Fox Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wow! Lowest Priced In Fox Ridge ($1.04 Psf) Instant Equity! 3 Br, 2 Bath, With Bonus Rooms Located On Quiet & Private 1.6-acre Horse Farm On Cul-de-sac With Wrap-around Front Porch. Newer Windows & Doors, Newer Roof & Soffits, Two A/cgçös Newer, Septic & Well Cleanout, Updated Baths, Fresh Paint Inside And Out & More! This Light And Bright Split Floor Plan Home With High Windows And Tons Of Storage Throughout Is A Perfect Choice With Cathedral & Beamed Ceilings & Fans, Country Kitchen With Breakfast Bar Opens To Lr. Three Rooms Lead To U Shaped Courtyard With Patio And Above Ground Pool With Deck. Private Master Suite With Updated Bath. Ceramic Tile Throughout. Separate Inside Laundry Room And Garage/storage Room, Which Could Be A 4th Bedroom. Some Home Is Built On High Ground, Excellent Schools, Close To Interstate, Shopping & Restaurants. Plenty Of Room To Add A Barn, 3 Hooded Animals Per Acre Allowed. No Cdd Or Hoa. Present All Offers!

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of COASTAL PROPERTIES GROUP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Redcoat Drive have any available units?
4527 Redcoat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4527 Redcoat Drive have?
Some of 4527 Redcoat Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 Redcoat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Redcoat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Redcoat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4527 Redcoat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4527 Redcoat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Redcoat Drive offers parking.
Does 4527 Redcoat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Redcoat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Redcoat Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4527 Redcoat Drive has a pool.
Does 4527 Redcoat Drive have accessible units?
No, 4527 Redcoat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Redcoat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 Redcoat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4527 Redcoat Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4527 Redcoat Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
