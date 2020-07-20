4527 Redcoat Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wow! Lowest Priced In Fox Ridge ($1.04 Psf) Instant Equity! 3 Br, 2 Bath, With Bonus Rooms Located On Quiet & Private 1.6-acre Horse Farm On Cul-de-sac With Wrap-around Front Porch. Newer Windows & Doors, Newer Roof & Soffits, Two A/cgçös Newer, Septic & Well Cleanout, Updated Baths, Fresh Paint Inside And Out & More! This Light And Bright Split Floor Plan Home With High Windows And Tons Of Storage Throughout Is A Perfect Choice With Cathedral & Beamed Ceilings & Fans, Country Kitchen With Breakfast Bar Opens To Lr. Three Rooms Lead To U Shaped Courtyard With Patio And Above Ground Pool With Deck. Private Master Suite With Updated Bath. Ceramic Tile Throughout. Separate Inside Laundry Room And Garage/storage Room, Which Could Be A 4th Bedroom. Some Home Is Built On High Ground, Excellent Schools, Close To Interstate, Shopping & Restaurants. Plenty Of Room To Add A Barn, 3 Hooded Animals Per Acre Allowed. No Cdd Or Hoa. Present All Offers!



Listing Courtesy Of COASTAL PROPERTIES GROUP



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



