4527 COACHFORD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage new construction volleyball court

Newly construction!! Built end 2018!!! Great school!! Stone front and paved driveway!! Conservation view!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/2car garage offers 2529 Sqft, upgrade beautiful two-story home!! Wonderfully upgraded stoner covered design exterior front view with paved driveway, nature paints with the window blinds makes the gorgeous cozy. Tiled downstairs welcomes you home! Tile floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet area!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite counter top with all appliances, 18x18 Customer design Pattern tile with stainless steel appliances!! huge Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. Opening great for family fun and entertaining screened lanai with conservation view! The guess bedroom and full baht locate downstairs. The huge loft can be an upstairs living room or bonus room. The large master suite offers Tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower! Other two bedrooms share one bath with double sink vanity. Meadow Pointe is centrally located and well-established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, volleyball, basketball court, playground, fitness. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premiere Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.