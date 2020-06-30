All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
4459 FENNWOOD COURT
4459 FENNWOOD COURT

4459 Fenwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4459 Fenwood Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom with a huge LOFT and 2.5 bathrooms in the gated community for rent. You will experience OPEN FLOOR PLAN walking into this house. Great room with ceiling fan and nice lighting fixture right next to the kitchen with a huge counter, 42" wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It's a great place to hang out with family and guests. The master bedroom is on the first floor with a peaceful pond view and a screened lanai. NEW CARPET in the Master bedroom and stairs. Extra storage underneath the stairs is great for additional pantry space. A large size 17'X12' loft space is ideal as 2nd family room or media room. Two additional large bedrooms are upstairs with plenty of light. 15 SEER High-Efficiency HVAC system and low E dual pane windows keep the house cool. The community offers a clubhouse with the fitness center, swimming pool, playground, and tennis courts. Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlet, Advent Hospital, Costco, lots of restaurants and Publix are within 10 min driving distance. It's a great place to enjoy the Florida lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4459 FENNWOOD COURT have any available units?
4459 FENNWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4459 FENNWOOD COURT have?
Some of 4459 FENNWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4459 FENNWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4459 FENNWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4459 FENNWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4459 FENNWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4459 FENNWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 4459 FENNWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4459 FENNWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4459 FENNWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4459 FENNWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4459 FENNWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 4459 FENNWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 4459 FENNWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4459 FENNWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4459 FENNWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4459 FENNWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4459 FENNWOOD COURT has units with air conditioning.

