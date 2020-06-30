4459 FENNWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool media room tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom with a huge LOFT and 2.5 bathrooms in the gated community for rent. You will experience OPEN FLOOR PLAN walking into this house. Great room with ceiling fan and nice lighting fixture right next to the kitchen with a huge counter, 42" wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It's a great place to hang out with family and guests. The master bedroom is on the first floor with a peaceful pond view and a screened lanai. NEW CARPET in the Master bedroom and stairs. Extra storage underneath the stairs is great for additional pantry space. A large size 17'X12' loft space is ideal as 2nd family room or media room. Two additional large bedrooms are upstairs with plenty of light. 15 SEER High-Efficiency HVAC system and low E dual pane windows keep the house cool. The community offers a clubhouse with the fitness center, swimming pool, playground, and tennis courts. Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlet, Advent Hospital, Costco, lots of restaurants and Publix are within 10 min driving distance. It's a great place to enjoy the Florida lifestyle.