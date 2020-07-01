All apartments in Wesley Chapel
4104 Granite Glen Loop

4104 Granite Glen Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Granite Glen Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Amazing home in one of Wesley Chapel's most sought-after gated communities of Stonecreek in Seven Oaks! Known for A-rated schools, Resort-style amenities, Clubhouse w/ a CafÃ©, Fitness, Movie Theater, multiple pools w/ water slide, splash pad, playgrounds, tennis courts and so much more; something for everyone! This 2,392 SF home features 4-beds, 2.5-baths, and 2-car garage. First-floor open-concept combined dining area, great room, kitchen & half bath all with large tile floors. The Kitchen features an island, granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, stainless appliances of side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher & microwave. There is a covered patio off the great room that overlooks the open landscape backyard. The master is located on the 2nd-floor w/ an en suite bath featuring a glass-enclosed shower, soaking tub, double vanity, granite, and walk-in closet. Bonus loft space separates bedrooms. There are 3 additional bedrooms that share a full bath with tub/shower combo. Laundry with W/D hook-ups located on the 2nd floor. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel w/convenient access to shopping centers, Wiregrass & Tampa Premium Outlets, a large variety of restaurants, sports complexes, WC hospital &easy access to I-75 & I-275.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Granite Glen Loop have any available units?
4104 Granite Glen Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4104 Granite Glen Loop have?
Some of 4104 Granite Glen Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Granite Glen Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Granite Glen Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Granite Glen Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 Granite Glen Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4104 Granite Glen Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Granite Glen Loop offers parking.
Does 4104 Granite Glen Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Granite Glen Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Granite Glen Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4104 Granite Glen Loop has a pool.
Does 4104 Granite Glen Loop have accessible units?
No, 4104 Granite Glen Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Granite Glen Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Granite Glen Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Granite Glen Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Granite Glen Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

