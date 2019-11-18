4068 EMPOLI COURT

Amenities

Oversized Lot! An elegant 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2-story home conveniently located in the desired community of Estancia. The bright open kitchen, family room and dining room are located downstairs making this home perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a gas cook top, built in oven, granite counters, 42" upper cabinets, plus a convenient breakfast bar for casual dining! All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs, one guest room has it's own private bath. The spacious master suite features plenty of windows for natural sunlight, dual sinks, granite vanities, plus a relaxing garden tub with separate walk-in shower. The covered Lanai invites you to relax and enjoy the gorgeous oversized partially fenced back yard. Top rated schools, Lots of entertainment, Plenty of restaurants, and Prime shopping areas include The Shops at Wiregrass and the Tampa Premium Outlets.This upscale community offers natural gas and reclaimed water and features a 7, 000 square foot, elegantly appointed amenity center including junior Olympic sized pool, resort style pool, fitness center, playground, park, nature trails and more.