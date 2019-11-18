All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:34 AM

4068 EMPOLI COURT

4068 Empoli Court · No Longer Available
Location

4068 Empoli Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Oversized Lot! An elegant 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2-story home conveniently located in the desired community of Estancia. The bright open kitchen, family room and dining room are located downstairs making this home perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a gas cook top, built in oven, granite counters, 42" upper cabinets, plus a convenient breakfast bar for casual dining! All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs, one guest room has it's own private bath. The spacious master suite features plenty of windows for natural sunlight, dual sinks, granite vanities, plus a relaxing garden tub with separate walk-in shower. The covered Lanai invites you to relax and enjoy the gorgeous oversized partially fenced back yard. Top rated schools, Lots of entertainment, Plenty of restaurants, and Prime shopping areas include The Shops at Wiregrass and the Tampa Premium Outlets.This upscale community offers natural gas and reclaimed water and features a 7, 000 square foot, elegantly appointed amenity center including junior Olympic sized pool, resort style pool, fitness center, playground, park, nature trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4068 EMPOLI COURT have any available units?
4068 EMPOLI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4068 EMPOLI COURT have?
Some of 4068 EMPOLI COURT's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4068 EMPOLI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4068 EMPOLI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4068 EMPOLI COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4068 EMPOLI COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4068 EMPOLI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4068 EMPOLI COURT offers parking.
Does 4068 EMPOLI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4068 EMPOLI COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4068 EMPOLI COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4068 EMPOLI COURT has a pool.
Does 4068 EMPOLI COURT have accessible units?
No, 4068 EMPOLI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4068 EMPOLI COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4068 EMPOLI COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4068 EMPOLI COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4068 EMPOLI COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
