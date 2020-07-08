4043 EMPOLI COURT

Amenities

Somerset model available in award winning master planned community of Estancia! Relax in extended screened lanai while staring at a tranquil pond and conservation view. Backyard is deep and offers additional room for family outdoor activities and room to build a pool. Kitchen has upgraded Kitchen Craft 42” High cabinets, paneled island, mosaic back splash, farmers sink, 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and double oven. Enjoy a walk in pantry with all wood shelves for your food. Master bedroom has space for a sitting/work station, coffer ceilings, lots of natural light and pond views. Master bathroom has double shower heads with a rain head, huge frameless master shower, framed mirrors, undermount sinks, and all granite. Second bedroom has an on-suite bathroom! Home has coffered ceilings, tray ceilings, extra recessed lights, extra windows were added, tile on the entire 1st floor, tankless water heater, and additional storage under staircase. Laundry room has mop sink, lots of storage, and adjacent a landing mud room area. Two air conditioning units provide efficiency with wifi remote access thermostats. In the garage you will find 2 overhead garage racks. Home is located on cul-de-sac road in the subdivision Marbella. LOW HOA. A- Rated School Zones. Enjoy access to the Estancia Club and RESORT STYLE LIVING! Tennis courts, basketball courts, heated lap pool, zero entry pool, dog park, playground, and beautiful landscape. Close to Tampa, I-75, Tampa Premium Outlets, Wiregrass Mall, restaurants, FL Wesley Chapel Hospital, Ice Skate Rink, and more! ENJOY VIRTUAL TOUR!