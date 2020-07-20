All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:08 AM

3994 MEDICCI LANE

3994 Medicci Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3994 Medicci Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
GET EXCITED about moving into this Upscale community with its RESORT STYLE POOL, WATER SLIDE, FITNESS CENTER, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, numerous NATURE TRAILS AND PARKS. It’s no secret that Estancia has been VOTED 4 CONSECUTIVE YEARS as the BEST MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY by the Tampa Bay Builders for this reason. AVAILABLE NOW!!! This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath newer MODERN home with GOURMET KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GAS STOVE/OVEN and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES will make you feel like you're LIVING IN LUXURY. Home has 9ft CEILINGS with RECESS LIGHTING, HARDWOOD and TILE FLOORING on the lower level with carpeting in all upstairs bedrooms and MEDIA/BONUS ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM and bathroom features TRAY CEILINGS, OVERSIZED SHOWER and double vanities. Ample room to setup a home office upstairs or downstairs. Fantastic opportunity to be involved with the many community organized events and activities held at the 7000 SQ FT AMENITY CENTER ON SITE FOR ALL RESIDENTS. Situated minutes from DIRECT ACCESS to I-75 Highway, Advent Health Hospital and Wellness Center, Advent Health Ice Center, The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Bay Premium Outlets and the NATIONS FIRST CRYSTAL CLEAR Epperson Ranch LAGOON. WHY GO TO THE BEACH when YOU CAN HAVE FUN right OUTSIDE YOUR DOORSTEP? Home is currently listed for sale however it will be withdrawn if a suitable tenants are found for LEASE TO RENT. Background check conducted on application. 1st and Security is required for Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3994 MEDICCI LANE have any available units?
3994 MEDICCI LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3994 MEDICCI LANE have?
Some of 3994 MEDICCI LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3994 MEDICCI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3994 MEDICCI LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3994 MEDICCI LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3994 MEDICCI LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3994 MEDICCI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3994 MEDICCI LANE offers parking.
Does 3994 MEDICCI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3994 MEDICCI LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3994 MEDICCI LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3994 MEDICCI LANE has a pool.
Does 3994 MEDICCI LANE have accessible units?
No, 3994 MEDICCI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3994 MEDICCI LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3994 MEDICCI LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3994 MEDICCI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3994 MEDICCI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
