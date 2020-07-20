3994 MEDICCI LANE

Amenities

GET EXCITED about moving into this Upscale community with its RESORT STYLE POOL, WATER SLIDE, FITNESS CENTER, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, numerous NATURE TRAILS AND PARKS. It’s no secret that Estancia has been VOTED 4 CONSECUTIVE YEARS as the BEST MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY by the Tampa Bay Builders for this reason. AVAILABLE NOW!!! This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath newer MODERN home with GOURMET KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, GAS STOVE/OVEN and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES will make you feel like you're LIVING IN LUXURY. Home has 9ft CEILINGS with RECESS LIGHTING, HARDWOOD and TILE FLOORING on the lower level with carpeting in all upstairs bedrooms and MEDIA/BONUS ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM and bathroom features TRAY CEILINGS, OVERSIZED SHOWER and double vanities. Ample room to setup a home office upstairs or downstairs. Fantastic opportunity to be involved with the many community organized events and activities held at the 7000 SQ FT AMENITY CENTER ON SITE FOR ALL RESIDENTS. Situated minutes from DIRECT ACCESS to I-75 Highway, Advent Health Hospital and Wellness Center, Advent Health Ice Center, The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Bay Premium Outlets and the NATIONS FIRST CRYSTAL CLEAR Epperson Ranch LAGOON. WHY GO TO THE BEACH when YOU CAN HAVE FUN right OUTSIDE YOUR DOORSTEP? Home is currently listed for sale however it will be withdrawn if a suitable tenants are found for LEASE TO RENT. Background check conducted on application. 1st and Security is required for Lease.