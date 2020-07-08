3948 CONSTANTINE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and enjoying sunny days. The interior features vinyl plank and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open communal living room layout, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!