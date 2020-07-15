3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 1967 sqft., 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, den with 2 car garage one story villa in the gated village of Deer Run with awesome pond view in the Seven Oaks community! As you drive up you will notice the brick paved driveway and entry. This split floorplan has volume ceilings, great room plan and sliding glass doors to the covered and screened lanai with the beautiful lake view. The kitchen includes 42" cabinets with Corian counters, closet pantry, large island, and breakfast nook. Other Features include; wood laminate great room and tiled wet areas, a spacious master suite with tray ceiling, a master bath that includes dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and large walk-in closet, water softener w/ reverse osmosis system. All exterior maintenance included with rent. Seven Oaks offers a convenient location near I75 and tons of shopping as well as many community amenities including pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center, and much more!