All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:35 AM

3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE

3827 Fawnmist Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Seven Oaks
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3827 Fawnmist Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 1967 sqft., 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, den with 2 car garage one story villa in the gated village of Deer Run with awesome pond view in the Seven Oaks community! As you drive up you will notice the brick paved driveway and entry. This split floorplan has volume ceilings, great room plan and sliding glass doors to the covered and screened lanai with the beautiful lake view. The kitchen includes 42" cabinets with Corian counters, closet pantry, large island, and breakfast nook. Other Features include; wood laminate great room and tiled wet areas, a spacious master suite with tray ceiling, a master bath that includes dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and large walk-in closet, water softener w/ reverse osmosis system. All exterior maintenance included with rent. Seven Oaks offers a convenient location near I75 and tons of shopping as well as many community amenities including pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE have any available units?
3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE have?
Some of 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3827 FAWNMIST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg