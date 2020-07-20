All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3813 Washburn Place

3813 Washburn Place · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Washburn Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent opportunity for first time buyer, downsizing, or investment. Turn-Key property in gated village of Parkmonte. Walking distance to school, community park is across the street, Wiregrass Mall is literally a few miles away along with Premium Outlet Mall. Major interstates are right around the corner. Home is situated on a cul de sac street with large backyard and partially fenced. Priced to sell...a Must See!

Listing Courtesy Of NEW DIMENSIONS REALTY INC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Washburn Place have any available units?
3813 Washburn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 3813 Washburn Place currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Washburn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Washburn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 Washburn Place is pet friendly.
Does 3813 Washburn Place offer parking?
No, 3813 Washburn Place does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Washburn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Washburn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Washburn Place have a pool?
No, 3813 Washburn Place does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Washburn Place have accessible units?
No, 3813 Washburn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Washburn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Washburn Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Washburn Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 Washburn Place does not have units with air conditioning.
