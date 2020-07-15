3731 Fawnmist Dr.

Amenities

3/2 Villa in Seven Oaks Wesley Chapel - Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Seven Oaks Villa in the gated community of Deer Run. This upscale villa features beautiful architectual designs throughout. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with over 1750 sq ft of living space. Walk into the open floorplan with beautiful vaulted ceilings and decorative archways and columns. Move through to the open kitchen that boasts corian counter tops, glass tile backsplash, wood cabinets, closet pantry, and island. The laundry room in right off the kitchen and leads to the 2 car garage. The large open living area offers nice wood laminate flooring. Sliding doors off of the living room lead to the oversized screened in patio. The view is spectacular from the back patio looking over the conservation area and the pond. Access to the patio is also offered from the large master suite. The master bedroom offers walk in closets, tray ceilings with crown molding, wood laminate flooring, separate shower and garden tub, and double vanity sinks. The Seven Oaks community offers luxury amenities including clubhouse, pools, fitness center, and covered playground! Location is key, and this home is located close to shopping, restaurants, malls, and entertainment!



(RLNE4953422)