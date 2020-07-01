3520 WATERMARK DRIVE

Amenities

putting green dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green garage hot tub media room

Back on the Market! This is an exceptional opportunity. Simply stunning executive home located in the gated enclave of Watermark in Seven Oaks. Immaculate West Bay former Siesta Key Model. This home is the one you have been waiting for. Spectacular upgrades include feature stone wall, Wood work throughout, amazing cabinetry including glass fronts & accent lighting, custom designer closets, custom shutters, stunning landscape lighting, added landscaping with impressive palm trees, outdoor dream kitchen, outside putting green, garage cabinets & work bench are just some of the fantastic features. Top of the line thermostat is automatically temperature controlled. The relaxing pool & spa is a place of peace and joy w/conservation view. Lanai is partially covered & completely screened with plenty of space to enjoy outdoor meals after a great day in the pool. First floor master bedroom is breathtaking & includes its own private bar & ample custom closet space. The master bath is a retreat which feels like an elegant spa. Also on the first floor are 2 secondary bedrooms. Upstairs you will find an amazing MOVIE THEATER that is sure to please along with two more bedrooms. This really is a dream community with so much to do. Residents of Seven Oaks have New Tampa at their fingertips & the wonderful community of Wesley Chapel surrounding them. 3 top-rated schools ranging from elementary to high school are close by as well as Wiregrass Mall, State College, Ice Complex, Tampa Premier Outlets, Moffitt, I-75 & I-275. Lease Purchase option available.