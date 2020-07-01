All apartments in Wesley Chapel
3520 WATERMARK DRIVE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:23 PM

3520 WATERMARK DRIVE

3520 Watermark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Watermark Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
media room
Back on the Market! This is an exceptional opportunity. Simply stunning executive home located in the gated enclave of Watermark in Seven Oaks. Immaculate West Bay former Siesta Key Model. This home is the one you have been waiting for. Spectacular upgrades include feature stone wall, Wood work throughout, amazing cabinetry including glass fronts & accent lighting, custom designer closets, custom shutters, stunning landscape lighting, added landscaping with impressive palm trees, outdoor dream kitchen, outside putting green, garage cabinets & work bench are just some of the fantastic features. Top of the line thermostat is automatically temperature controlled. The relaxing pool & spa is a place of peace and joy w/conservation view. Lanai is partially covered & completely screened with plenty of space to enjoy outdoor meals after a great day in the pool. First floor master bedroom is breathtaking & includes its own private bar & ample custom closet space. The master bath is a retreat which feels like an elegant spa. Also on the first floor are 2 secondary bedrooms. Upstairs you will find an amazing MOVIE THEATER that is sure to please along with two more bedrooms. This really is a dream community with so much to do. Residents of Seven Oaks have New Tampa at their fingertips & the wonderful community of Wesley Chapel surrounding them. 3 top-rated schools ranging from elementary to high school are close by as well as Wiregrass Mall, State College, Ice Complex, Tampa Premier Outlets, Moffitt, I-75 & I-275. Lease Purchase option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE have any available units?
3520 WATERMARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE have?
Some of 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3520 WATERMARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3520 WATERMARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

