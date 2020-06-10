All apartments in Wesley Chapel
3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE
3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE

3337 Chapel Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Wesley Chapel
Seven Oaks
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3337 Chapel Creek Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Impeccably clean and move in ready! This adorable villa features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage as well! Ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, so no carpet to deal with. Home has been recently updated with new stainless steel appliances, brand new front loading washer/dryer, new AC unit and granite counters in the kitchen and all bathrooms. There is an oversized screened in lanai offering plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. The two secondary bedrooms and split from the master and share a bath with a soaking jetted tub/shower combo. The master suite is large enough for a king size bed, features a huge walk in closet and bath with dual sinks and walk in shower. Located in the gated community of Willow Creek within the master planned community of Seven Oaks, it is a fabulous location just minutes from I75. Within Willow Creek you will also find your own community pool only for residents of Willow Creek. At Seven Oaks, you will feel like a guest at a fine resort. They offer a 17-acre Sports Club that will provide you and your family with a journey of endless entertainment. From the resort style pool, tennis courts, playground, gorgeous community center complete with fitness center, theatre room and cafe, this is community living at its best and it's yours to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have any available units?
3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have?
Some of 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
