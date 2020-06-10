3337 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE

Amenities

Impeccably clean and move in ready! This adorable villa features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage as well! Ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, so no carpet to deal with. Home has been recently updated with new stainless steel appliances, brand new front loading washer/dryer, new AC unit and granite counters in the kitchen and all bathrooms. There is an oversized screened in lanai offering plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. The two secondary bedrooms and split from the master and share a bath with a soaking jetted tub/shower combo. The master suite is large enough for a king size bed, features a huge walk in closet and bath with dual sinks and walk in shower. Located in the gated community of Willow Creek within the master planned community of Seven Oaks, it is a fabulous location just minutes from I75. Within Willow Creek you will also find your own community pool only for residents of Willow Creek. At Seven Oaks, you will feel like a guest at a fine resort. They offer a 17-acre Sports Club that will provide you and your family with a journey of endless entertainment. From the resort style pool, tennis courts, playground, gorgeous community center complete with fitness center, theatre room and cafe, this is community living at its best and it's yours to enjoy.