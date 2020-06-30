3317 CHAPEL CREEK CIRCLE

Amenities

Hurry! Only 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car Villa in desirable SEVEN OAKS for rent in the GATED community of Willow Creek Villas. Home offers fresh interior PAINT a spilt plan, open living room, large extended screened lanai. NO CARPET, all tile and wood floors. The kitchen offers SS appliances, lots of cabinets, pantry, breakfast counter, and a separate breakfast nook. The master bedroom has tray ceiling, slider to patio. The master bath, dual sinks, walk in shower and separate soaking tub. Lawn maintenance included and access to all amenities Seven Oaks has to offer, resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, tennis. Just minutes from Wire grass mall, Outlet mall, Hospital, Ice Skate link and I-275, 75. Property available NOW and $100 off first month’s rent if signed by 2/20/2020 so CALL today!