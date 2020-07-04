33003 KALOKO ROAD

Amenities

Come see this BRAND NEW 3 bedroom/2.5 bath/1 car garage townhome located inside the resort-style community of Union Park. This SMART home has some of the latest technology available, including ULTRA-fi (100/100 included in rent), doorbell with camera, IQ touch panel, and myQ garage opener making life a breeze. Zoned for Double Branch, JLMS and WRHS, and minutes to the major highways, this community is exactly where you want to be! In addition to your private garage, there is space to park multiple cars in your own driveway- no more hunting for parking spaces! Once inside, you'll find the open concept living space which overlooks your covered lanai. The kitchen features espresso cabinets, granite counters, flat top stove, side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, and bar for seating, and dining area. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom which features an en suite bathroom complete with dual sinks and walk-in shower. 2 additional bedrooms are separated by the second full bath and the laundry room (large capacity washer & dryer included). Rental requirements: must make 3.5x the rent per month in verifiable income and have a minimum credit score of 650. Any exceptions to this would require additional deposits and owner approval. *Owner prefers no pets, but will consider on a case-by-case basis