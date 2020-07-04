All apartments in Wesley Chapel
33003 KALOKO ROAD
33003 KALOKO ROAD

33003 Kaloko Road · No Longer Available
Location

33003 Kaloko Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this BRAND NEW 3 bedroom/2.5 bath/1 car garage townhome located inside the resort-style community of Union Park. This SMART home has some of the latest technology available, including ULTRA-fi (100/100 included in rent), doorbell with camera, IQ touch panel, and myQ garage opener making life a breeze. Zoned for Double Branch, JLMS and WRHS, and minutes to the major highways, this community is exactly where you want to be! In addition to your private garage, there is space to park multiple cars in your own driveway- no more hunting for parking spaces! Once inside, you'll find the open concept living space which overlooks your covered lanai. The kitchen features espresso cabinets, granite counters, flat top stove, side-by-side refrigerator/freezer, and bar for seating, and dining area. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom which features an en suite bathroom complete with dual sinks and walk-in shower. 2 additional bedrooms are separated by the second full bath and the laundry room (large capacity washer & dryer included). Rental requirements: must make 3.5x the rent per month in verifiable income and have a minimum credit score of 650. Any exceptions to this would require additional deposits and owner approval. *Owner prefers no pets, but will consider on a case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33003 KALOKO ROAD have any available units?
33003 KALOKO ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 33003 KALOKO ROAD have?
Some of 33003 KALOKO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33003 KALOKO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
33003 KALOKO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33003 KALOKO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 33003 KALOKO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 33003 KALOKO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 33003 KALOKO ROAD offers parking.
Does 33003 KALOKO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33003 KALOKO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33003 KALOKO ROAD have a pool?
No, 33003 KALOKO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 33003 KALOKO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 33003 KALOKO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 33003 KALOKO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33003 KALOKO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 33003 KALOKO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 33003 KALOKO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

