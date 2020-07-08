32745 PEZ LANDING LANE

Amenities

** Please click Virtual Tour Link for a healthy real estate experience** Be the first to live in this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath DR Horton home in Union Park. Unfortunately no pets will be considered. This all concrete block constructed, two story home includes a kitchen overlooking the living and dining area, a powder bath, two storage closets, and an outdoor patio on the first floor. Upstairs, the large owner’s suite includes a big walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom. The loft at the top of the stairs provides extra space for work and play, as well as an additional closet for even more storage space. This home comes with refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Close to Tampa Premium Outlets, numerous dining options, Florida Hospital and more! Plus, A rated schools, what more

could you ask for?