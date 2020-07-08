All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

32745 PEZ LANDING LANE

32745 Pez Landing Ln · No Longer Available
Location

32745 Pez Landing Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** Please click Virtual Tour Link for a healthy real estate experience** Be the first to live in this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath DR Horton home in Union Park. Unfortunately no pets will be considered. This all concrete block constructed, two story home includes a kitchen overlooking the living and dining area, a powder bath, two storage closets, and an outdoor patio on the first floor. Upstairs, the large owner’s suite includes a big walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom. The loft at the top of the stairs provides extra space for work and play, as well as an additional closet for even more storage space. This home comes with refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Close to Tampa Premium Outlets, numerous dining options, Florida Hospital and more! Plus, A rated schools, what more
could you ask for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE have any available units?
32745 PEZ LANDING LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE have?
Some of 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE currently offering any rent specials?
32745 PEZ LANDING LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE pet-friendly?
No, 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE offer parking?
Yes, 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE offers parking.
Does 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE have a pool?
No, 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE does not have a pool.
Does 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE have accessible units?
No, 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 32745 PEZ LANDING LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

