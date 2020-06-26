3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This magnificent gated access home is located in the highly sought after community of Seven Oaks! Just Minutes from I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Premium Outlets and some of the best dining in Tampa Bay!



Too many features to mention, make this a must see home. The oversized kitchen features granite countertops, updated appliances and lots of storage. The master bedroom, is located on the bottom floor and features ensuite bathroom, his and her closets with custom built shelving. The master bath includes a separate deep-soak tub, stand-alone shower and water closet, along with a dual vanity. Hard wood floors, lots of storage and a designated laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, top off the conveniences of this exquisitely designed home!



This home also features 2 separate garages. One 2-car garage is accessed from the front, while a 1-car garage is accessed from the side.



Tenants Must Obtain Renters Insurance and Provide Proof Prior to Move-In.



Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County Alliance does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or approval process.