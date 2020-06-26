All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:15 PM

3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE

3224 Grassglen Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Seven Oaks
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3224 Grassglen Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This magnificent gated access home is located in the highly sought after community of Seven Oaks! Just Minutes from I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Premium Outlets and some of the best dining in Tampa Bay!

Too many features to mention, make this a must see home. The oversized kitchen features granite countertops, updated appliances and lots of storage. The master bedroom, is located on the bottom floor and features ensuite bathroom, his and her closets with custom built shelving. The master bath includes a separate deep-soak tub, stand-alone shower and water closet, along with a dual vanity. Hard wood floors, lots of storage and a designated laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, top off the conveniences of this exquisitely designed home!

This home also features 2 separate garages. One 2-car garage is accessed from the front, while a 1-car garage is accessed from the side.

Tenants Must Obtain Renters Insurance and Provide Proof Prior to Move-In.

Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County Alliance does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have any available units?
3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have?
Some of 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa