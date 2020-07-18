3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE

Amenities

There's room for everyone to relax in this stunning 3478-SF home in the gated community of Seven Oaks. This innovative floor plan delivers spacious 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, master suite with custom storage and built in shelves in his-and-her closets makes organizing a breeze. The chef in you will love the oversized kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space, dual sinks and updated appliances, casual living room with wood floors, built-in shelves in the master bedroom closets make organizing a breeze. Enjoy family dinners in the classic dining room, and there plenty of room for relaxing and watching a movie in the family room. Home has two garages. A two car front entry garage and a 1 car side entry garage. Call today to set up your preview.