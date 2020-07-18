All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE

3224 Grassglen Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3224 Grassglen Pl, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
There's room for everyone to relax in this stunning 3478-SF home in the gated community of Seven Oaks. This innovative floor plan delivers spacious 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, master suite with custom storage and built in shelves in his-and-her closets makes organizing a breeze. The chef in you will love the oversized kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space, dual sinks and updated appliances, casual living room with wood floors, built-in shelves in the master bedroom closets make organizing a breeze. Enjoy family dinners in the classic dining room, and there plenty of room for relaxing and watching a movie in the family room. Home has two garages. A two car front entry garage and a 1 car side entry garage. Call today to set up your preview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have any available units?
3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have?
Some of 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3224 GRASSGLEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
