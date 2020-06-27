32144 WATOGA LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home features a great open concept floor plan and a host of great features including 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, large kitchen island and inside utility. You will fall in love with the spaciousness and functionality of the home. Enjoy the pond view from a covered and screened patio. The community features walking trails, pool, splash pad and playgrounds throughout. Just minutes from Wiregrass Mall, movie theaters, dining and shops, this home is in perfect location. Come see all it has to offer for yourself today.