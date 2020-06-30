31420 TANSY BEND

Amenities

Brand new one story 4 bedroom/ 2 full bath/ two car garage single family home located in the premier community of Epperson Ranch that offers the spectacular Man-made Crystal Lagoon. The home has a partially fenced private back yard inside a gated area of Epperson. The rent includes internet (100/100), access to lagoon and lawn care. There are stainless and black appliances (fridge not included), granite counters, ceiling fans, large covered lanai, and tiled floors in the main living area. The floor plan is called the Delray built by DR Horton. Application fee is $40. The HOA requires a one time fee of $50 and a form to be completed by tenant at time of move in to be registered in directory at gate. Pets accepted on case by case basis and non-refundable pet fees charged accordingly.