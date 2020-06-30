All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
31420 TANSY BEND
31420 TANSY BEND

31420 Tansy Bend · No Longer Available
Location

31420 Tansy Bend, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Brand new one story 4 bedroom/ 2 full bath/ two car garage single family home located in the premier community of Epperson Ranch that offers the spectacular Man-made Crystal Lagoon. The home has a partially fenced private back yard inside a gated area of Epperson. The rent includes internet (100/100), access to lagoon and lawn care. There are stainless and black appliances (fridge not included), granite counters, ceiling fans, large covered lanai, and tiled floors in the main living area. The floor plan is called the Delray built by DR Horton. Application fee is $40. The HOA requires a one time fee of $50 and a form to be completed by tenant at time of move in to be registered in directory at gate. Pets accepted on case by case basis and non-refundable pet fees charged accordingly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31420 TANSY BEND have any available units?
31420 TANSY BEND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31420 TANSY BEND have?
Some of 31420 TANSY BEND's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31420 TANSY BEND currently offering any rent specials?
31420 TANSY BEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31420 TANSY BEND pet-friendly?
Yes, 31420 TANSY BEND is pet friendly.
Does 31420 TANSY BEND offer parking?
Yes, 31420 TANSY BEND offers parking.
Does 31420 TANSY BEND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31420 TANSY BEND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31420 TANSY BEND have a pool?
No, 31420 TANSY BEND does not have a pool.
Does 31420 TANSY BEND have accessible units?
No, 31420 TANSY BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 31420 TANSY BEND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31420 TANSY BEND has units with dishwashers.
Does 31420 TANSY BEND have units with air conditioning?
No, 31420 TANSY BEND does not have units with air conditioning.

