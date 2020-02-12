3124 HILLIARD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage new construction volleyball court

Brand New Construction!!! Great school!! Paved driveway!! Conservation view!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/3car garage offers 2724 Sqft, upgrade beautiful single-story home!! Wonderfully exterior front view with paved driveway, nature paints with the window blinds makes the gorgeous cozy, welcomes you home! Tile floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet areas!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertop with all appliances, 18x18 Customer design Pattern tile with stainless steel appliances!! huge Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. Opening great for family fun and entertaining lanai with conservation view! The guest bedroom has a full bath. The large master suite offers a huge walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relaxes in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! The other two bedrooms share one bath with double sink vanity. Meadow Pointe is a centrally located and well-established community that offers a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, volleyball, basketball court, playground, fitness. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premier Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.