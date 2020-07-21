All apartments in Wesley Chapel
31207 ANNISTON DRIVE

31207 Anniston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31207 Anniston Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
4BR / 3BA home in gated community of Alchester in Meadow Pointe with attached 3-car garage! This spacious home features an open floor plan with rich wood cabinetry with added storage, large wrap-around countertops, breakfast bar and eating area in kitchen.All brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen Entertain in your formal dining room and large living room that leads to the back patio! Solid surface counter-tops, wood cabinets, laminate & tile throughout. Great schools including Wiregrass High School. The amenities of Meadow Pointe are superb - sparkling swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, volleyball courtand picnic area, parks for picnicking, paths for biking and jogging, and waters to fish as well!! Conveniently close to major employment opportunities, cultural events, shopping, restaurants, health care & hospitals and small business centers. Located south of 54 and just east of I75 in Pasco County, Meadow Pointe community is nestled just over the Hillsborough county line in southern Pasco County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE have any available units?
31207 ANNISTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE have?
Some of 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
31207 ANNISTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31207 ANNISTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
