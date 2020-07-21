31207 ANNISTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

4BR / 3BA home in gated community of Alchester in Meadow Pointe with attached 3-car garage! This spacious home features an open floor plan with rich wood cabinetry with added storage, large wrap-around countertops, breakfast bar and eating area in kitchen.All brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen Entertain in your formal dining room and large living room that leads to the back patio! Solid surface counter-tops, wood cabinets, laminate & tile throughout. Great schools including Wiregrass High School. The amenities of Meadow Pointe are superb - sparkling swimming pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness center, volleyball courtand picnic area, parks for picnicking, paths for biking and jogging, and waters to fish as well!! Conveniently close to major employment opportunities, cultural events, shopping, restaurants, health care & hospitals and small business centers. Located south of 54 and just east of I75 in Pasco County, Meadow Pointe community is nestled just over the Hillsborough county line in southern Pasco County.