Wesley Chapel, FL
31156 CLARIDGE PLACE
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:05 PM

31156 CLARIDGE PLACE

31156 Claridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

31156 Claridge Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This great townhome in the highly sought after Claridge Place. These townhomes go fast! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with over 1500sf of living space plus a nice screened porch in the back. All bedrooms and washer/dryer upstairs. First floor is all ceramic tile, second floor carpeted. Master has 2 separate closets and master bath has double sinks, and shower. Ceiling fans in Master bedroom, and bedroom 2. Kitchen has large closet pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Built in 2015 this is definitely a rare find. And is located within the Wiregrass High School district. Available for quick move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE have any available units?
31156 CLARIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
31156 CLARIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31156 CLARIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
