31154 CLARIDGE PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful LIKE NEW, two story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the peaceful GATED COMMUNITY of Claridge Place in Meadow Pointe is the perfect place to call home. Tons of upgrades including granite countertops, STAINLESS STEEL GE appliances, WASHER AND DRYER, striking 18 X 18 tile throughout the first floor, plush carpeting in bedrooms, CEILING FANS in every room, covered and screened in patio, and more!

Located near Wiregrass Mall for shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Grade A schools. Great Location with Easy Access to I-75, I-275. Enjoy the clubhouse amenities including: huge pools, Olympic style swim lanes, splash zone, clubhouse, meeting rooms, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and shuffle board. RENT INCLUDES WATER, GARBAGE, AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE. PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND AVAILABLE NOW!