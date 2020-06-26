All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
31154 CLARIDGE PLACE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

31154 CLARIDGE PLACE

31154 Claridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31154 Claridge Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful LIKE NEW, two story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the peaceful GATED COMMUNITY of Claridge Place in Meadow Pointe is the perfect place to call home. Tons of upgrades including granite countertops, STAINLESS STEEL GE appliances, WASHER AND DRYER, striking 18 X 18 tile throughout the first floor, plush carpeting in bedrooms, CEILING FANS in every room, covered and screened in patio, and more!
Located near Wiregrass Mall for shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Grade A schools. Great Location with Easy Access to I-75, I-275. Enjoy the clubhouse amenities including: huge pools, Olympic style swim lanes, splash zone, clubhouse, meeting rooms, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and shuffle board. RENT INCLUDES WATER, GARBAGE, AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE. PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE have any available units?
31154 CLARIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
31154 CLARIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE has a pool.
Does 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31154 CLARIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa