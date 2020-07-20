31149 Harthorn Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A BEAUTIFUL OPEN POOL home in a GATED community nestled on a QUIET CUL-DE-SAC street overlooking the CONSERVATION area. This 3-bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage home that includes a great room floorplan and vaulted ceilings highlighted with ceramic tile and wood style flooring. The kitchen is filled with oak wood cabinets accented with granite countertops, and recessed lighting. There's also an eat-in area, closet pantry, for the chef in the family. The large master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that lead out to the pool. The master bath has a garden tub and separate shower along with dual sink vanities. If you like being outdoors, then the head outside to relax on the covered lanai or take a swim in the sparkling pool. There's still plenty of room to play in the oversized backyard and all this overlooks the quiet and peaceful conservation, so no back-yard neighbors here! So many highlights including a large driveway and front walkway, screened front entry, Cul-de-sac street, pool, inside laundry room and the washer and dryer are also included. Located just minutes to the Wiregrass mall, New Tampa corridor, I75, area golf courses and so much more! Vacant, Available Now!!