31149 Harthorn Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31149 Harthorn Ct

31149 Harthorn Court · No Longer Available
Location

31149 Harthorn Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A BEAUTIFUL OPEN POOL home in a GATED community nestled on a QUIET CUL-DE-SAC street overlooking the CONSERVATION area. This 3-bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage home that includes a great room floorplan and vaulted ceilings highlighted with ceramic tile and wood style flooring. The kitchen is filled with oak wood cabinets accented with granite countertops, and recessed lighting. There's also an eat-in area, closet pantry, for the chef in the family. The large master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that lead out to the pool. The master bath has a garden tub and separate shower along with dual sink vanities. If you like being outdoors, then the head outside to relax on the covered lanai or take a swim in the sparkling pool. There's still plenty of room to play in the oversized backyard and all this overlooks the quiet and peaceful conservation, so no back-yard neighbors here! So many highlights including a large driveway and front walkway, screened front entry, Cul-de-sac street, pool, inside laundry room and the washer and dryer are also included. Located just minutes to the Wiregrass mall, New Tampa corridor, I75, area golf courses and so much more! Vacant, Available Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31149 Harthorn Ct have any available units?
31149 Harthorn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31149 Harthorn Ct have?
Some of 31149 Harthorn Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31149 Harthorn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
31149 Harthorn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31149 Harthorn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 31149 Harthorn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 31149 Harthorn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 31149 Harthorn Ct offers parking.
Does 31149 Harthorn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31149 Harthorn Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31149 Harthorn Ct have a pool?
Yes, 31149 Harthorn Ct has a pool.
Does 31149 Harthorn Ct have accessible units?
No, 31149 Harthorn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 31149 Harthorn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31149 Harthorn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 31149 Harthorn Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31149 Harthorn Ct has units with air conditioning.
