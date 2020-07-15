31149 Chatterly Drive

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1344849?source=marketing
"Single Story" 2206 SqFt, Built in 2002, Split Bedroom Plan, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Area, Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Office, Luxury Island Kitchen with Granite Counters, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer, Hardwood Floors in all Living Areas and Master Bedroom. Master Suite has a Huge Walk-in Closet, His and Her Vanities with Granite Counters and Garden Tub with Separate Shower Stall, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Blinds, Four Ceiling Fans, Oversized Screened Patio, On Conservation Lot. Community Features Include: Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gated Community. NO PETS
Directions:
From Bruce B Downs and SR 56, E on 56, R on Meadow Pointe BLvd, R on Chatterly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available 4/10/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
