All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 31149 Chatterly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
31149 Chatterly Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:55 PM

31149 Chatterly Drive

31149 Chatterly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

31149 Chatterly Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1344849?source=marketing

"Single Story" 2206 SqFt, Built in 2002, Split Bedroom Plan, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Area, Vaulted Ceilings, Separate Office, Luxury Island Kitchen with Granite Counters, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Inside Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer, Hardwood Floors in all Living Areas and Master Bedroom. Master Suite has a Huge Walk-in Closet, His and Her Vanities with Granite Counters and Garden Tub with Separate Shower Stall, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Blinds, Four Ceiling Fans, Oversized Screened Patio, On Conservation Lot. Community Features Include: Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gated Community. NO PETS

Directions:
From Bruce B Downs and SR 56, E on 56, R on Meadow Pointe BLvd, R on Chatterly

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available 4/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31149 Chatterly Drive have any available units?
31149 Chatterly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31149 Chatterly Drive have?
Some of 31149 Chatterly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31149 Chatterly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31149 Chatterly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31149 Chatterly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31149 Chatterly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31149 Chatterly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31149 Chatterly Drive offers parking.
Does 31149 Chatterly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31149 Chatterly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31149 Chatterly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31149 Chatterly Drive has a pool.
Does 31149 Chatterly Drive have accessible units?
No, 31149 Chatterly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31149 Chatterly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31149 Chatterly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31149 Chatterly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31149 Chatterly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg