31137 WHINSENTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful 3/2/2 Home located in the gated section of Whinsenton in Meadow Pointe on Totally Private Conservation Homesite. Meticulously maintained with fresh paint inside and out. New wood laminate flooring throughout all main living and bedroom areas. Light and Bright Ceramic Tile in all Wet Areas. Bright White kitchen and baths. Spacious Open Floorplan with vaulted ceilings, split bedrooms, great storage space. Gorgeous Views to private back yard from almost every room in the house. Large covered Lanai perfect for grilling out or entertaining. Fantastic Master Suite with large Walk in Closet, Dual Vanities, Separate Tub and Shower and enclosed Toilet Room. Home comes compete with all appliances including washer and dryer and lawn care. Please no pets except service animals.