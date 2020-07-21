All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:07 PM

31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE

31045 Lindentree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31045 Lindentree Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
volleyball court
The Ridge at Wiregrass offers resort style amenities!! Brand new construction!!! Built-in 6/2019!!!! The great school locates in Wiregrass Ranch school district!!! Pond view!!!! Tiled roof!! stone front and brick paved driveway!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Quartz countertop!!!! Upgraded fans and light fixtures!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/2car garage upgraded new and Beautiful home!! Wonderful design and stone exterior front view. Tiled foyer with welcomes you home! Tile floors cover all the wet area!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and Quartz count top with all appliances, 6x24 tile with stainless steel appliances!! huge Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room with Opening great for family fun and entertaining on the 10*20 covered paved lanai! The large master suite offers Tray ceiling, huge two walk-in closets, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! The Ridge at Wiregrass is centrally located and an established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes, two swimming pool, splash zone, playground, fire pits, indoor spots complex, fitness, basketball, sand volleyball. Pool and table tennis room, Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premiere Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE have any available units?
31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE have?
Some of 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
