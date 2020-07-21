31045 LINDENTREE DRIVE

Amenities

The Ridge at Wiregrass offers resort style amenities!! Brand new construction!!! Built-in 6/2019!!!! The great school locates in Wiregrass Ranch school district!!! Pond view!!!! Tiled roof!! stone front and brick paved driveway!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Quartz countertop!!!! Upgraded fans and light fixtures!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/2car garage upgraded new and Beautiful home!! Wonderful design and stone exterior front view. Tiled foyer with welcomes you home! Tile floors cover all the wet area!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and Quartz count top with all appliances, 6x24 tile with stainless steel appliances!! huge Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room with Opening great for family fun and entertaining on the 10*20 covered paved lanai! The large master suite offers Tray ceiling, huge two walk-in closets, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! The Ridge at Wiregrass is centrally located and an established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes, two swimming pool, splash zone, playground, fire pits, indoor spots complex, fitness, basketball, sand volleyball. Pool and table tennis room, Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premiere Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.