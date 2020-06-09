All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:34 AM

30846 White Bird Ave

30846 White Bird Avenue · (813) 251-0001
Location

30846 White Bird Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spectacular 4 bed/2 bath with Bonus loft in Country Walk! Spacious Conservation Lot! Upon entering the home, you will see stunning wood floors. The great room has a perfect pass through to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining. The kitchen features a pantry, breakfast nook, and a sliding glass door with patio and nature views. The downstairs master suite has tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and a master bathroom. The staircase leads to the loft/bonus room and three additional bedrooms, all spacious and bright. The backyard borders a conservation area with no rear neighbors. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, Country Walk has 2 community pools, 4 tennis courts, basketball court, soccer field, park, playground and easy access to I-75. Dont miss out on this Wesley Chapel Gem! Tenant Occupied. Available 05.29.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30846 White Bird Ave have any available units?
30846 White Bird Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30846 White Bird Ave have?
Some of 30846 White Bird Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30846 White Bird Ave currently offering any rent specials?
30846 White Bird Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30846 White Bird Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 30846 White Bird Ave is pet friendly.
Does 30846 White Bird Ave offer parking?
Yes, 30846 White Bird Ave does offer parking.
Does 30846 White Bird Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30846 White Bird Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30846 White Bird Ave have a pool?
Yes, 30846 White Bird Ave has a pool.
Does 30846 White Bird Ave have accessible units?
No, 30846 White Bird Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 30846 White Bird Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30846 White Bird Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 30846 White Bird Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30846 White Bird Ave has units with air conditioning.
