30846 White Bird Ave

Spectacular 4 bed/2 bath with Bonus loft in Country Walk! Spacious Conservation Lot! Upon entering the home, you will see stunning wood floors. The great room has a perfect pass through to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining. The kitchen features a pantry, breakfast nook, and a sliding glass door with patio and nature views. The downstairs master suite has tray ceilings, walk-in closet, and a master bathroom. The staircase leads to the loft/bonus room and three additional bedrooms, all spacious and bright. The backyard borders a conservation area with no rear neighbors. Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, Country Walk has 2 community pools, 4 tennis courts, basketball court, soccer field, park, playground and easy access to I-75. Dont miss out on this Wesley Chapel Gem! Tenant Occupied. Available 05.29.2020