Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:01 PM

30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP

30832 Summer Sun Loop · (678) 327-4136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30832 Summer Sun Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Exclusive living awaits in this single story, one year young home in the new Epperson Crystal Lagoon community. Comfort awaits as you pull into the garage with an entry door that opens to the tiled foyer. Two bedrooms, a full bath, and washer dryer are located in the front of the home, for convenience. This adoring Aria model home optimizes its square footage. Utilizing an open concept design, the well appointed kitchen comes with a backsplash, full range of black appliances, and a center island that comfortably overlooks the living and dining room. The owner's suite is located at the back of the home for privacy. It contains an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Additionally, attached to the rear of the home is a screened lanai in addition to a fan, with a premium water view for outdoor entertainment.

“Looking for a little piece of paradise? This new home community is the first in the U.S. to include a Crystal Lagoon, a 7-acre, crystal clear man-made swimming pool where residents can enjoy relaxing on white sand beaches, swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, taking a ride down the lagoon slide, or challenging themselves on a Wibit session, an on water obstacle course. The lagoon also features a swim up bar and a shaded green space where you can play lawn games and listen to live music or watch your favorite sports team on the big screen. You will always have something to do as there are multiple events scheduled each month for you and yours to enjoy.”-D.R. Horton Epperson Express

12-Month lease minimum. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with a $400 non-refundable deposit. There is a small monthly fee (about $25 per household) for use of the lagoon to be paid directly to HOA as well as a $50 one-time HOA application fee. All information contained herein should be confirm with the HOA management company. Landlord requires tenant to purchase their own renter's insurance. Minimum income requirement is $57,750, one person or two people, together. There is a $30 application fee for each adult 18+ residing in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP have any available units?
30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP have?
Some of 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP does offer parking.
Does 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP has a pool.
Does 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
