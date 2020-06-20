30832 SUMMER SUN LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Exclusive living awaits in this single story, one year young home in the new Epperson Crystal Lagoon community. Comfort awaits as you pull into the garage with an entry door that opens to the tiled foyer. Two bedrooms, a full bath, and washer dryer are located in the front of the home, for convenience. This adoring Aria model home optimizes its square footage. Utilizing an open concept design, the well appointed kitchen comes with a backsplash, full range of black appliances, and a center island that comfortably overlooks the living and dining room. The owner's suite is located at the back of the home for privacy. It contains an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Additionally, attached to the rear of the home is a screened lanai in addition to a fan, with a premium water view for outdoor entertainment.



“Looking for a little piece of paradise? This new home community is the first in the U.S. to include a Crystal Lagoon, a 7-acre, crystal clear man-made swimming pool where residents can enjoy relaxing on white sand beaches, swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, taking a ride down the lagoon slide, or challenging themselves on a Wibit session, an on water obstacle course. The lagoon also features a swim up bar and a shaded green space where you can play lawn games and listen to live music or watch your favorite sports team on the big screen. You will always have something to do as there are multiple events scheduled each month for you and yours to enjoy.”-D.R. Horton Epperson Express



12-Month lease minimum. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with a $400 non-refundable deposit. There is a small monthly fee (about $25 per household) for use of the lagoon to be paid directly to HOA as well as a $50 one-time HOA application fee. All information contained herein should be confirm with the HOA management company. Landlord requires tenant to purchase their own renter's insurance. Minimum income requirement is $57,750, one person or two people, together. There is a $30 application fee for each adult 18+ residing in the home.