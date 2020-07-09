30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Gorgeous 3 bed/ 2.5 bathroom home with a den is located in the highly desirable Country Walk Community. This home features beautiful vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling architectural windows in the main living area. The kitchen is large and offers plenty of counter space and a breakfast area. Granite counters, solid wood cabinetry and durable ceramic tile floors finish off the kitchen. NEW LAMINATE FLOORS in the common areas and bedrooms! A large master suite is located on the first level and features plenty of room for any size bedroom furniture. The master bathroom offers a garden tub, shower stall, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Upstairs, the two additional bedrooms are situated between a loft that would be perfect for a game room or additional office space. Outside, the large yard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing outdoors. Located close to Wiregrass Mall, fine dining, grocery and all that Wesley Chapel has to offer! Come see this amazing home for yourself today. Lawn care and maintenance included in rent. Ready for immediate move in! Call today.