Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE

30726 Pumpkin Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30726 Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Gorgeous 3 bed/ 2.5 bathroom home with a den is located in the highly desirable Country Walk Community. This home features beautiful vaulted ceilings and floor to ceiling architectural windows in the main living area. The kitchen is large and offers plenty of counter space and a breakfast area. Granite counters, solid wood cabinetry and durable ceramic tile floors finish off the kitchen. NEW LAMINATE FLOORS in the common areas and bedrooms! A large master suite is located on the first level and features plenty of room for any size bedroom furniture. The master bathroom offers a garden tub, shower stall, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Upstairs, the two additional bedrooms are situated between a loft that would be perfect for a game room or additional office space. Outside, the large yard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing outdoors. Located close to Wiregrass Mall, fine dining, grocery and all that Wesley Chapel has to offer! Come see this amazing home for yourself today. Lawn care and maintenance included in rent. Ready for immediate move in! Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30726 PUMPKIN RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

