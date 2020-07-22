30626 Ceasar Park Dr

Amenities
The Ridge at Wiregrass offers resort style amenities!! Gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath home. In Wiregrass Ranch school district!!!Fully appointed open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and quartz count top with stainless steel appliances!! Huge Breakfast bar! Overlooking the family room with sliders leading to the open patio with tranquil wooded view. The large master suite offers tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, private Master Bathroom double sinks with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! 2 car garage double driveway. The Ridge at Wiregrass is centrally located and an established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes, two swimming pool, splash zone, playground, fire pits, indoor sports complex, fitness, basketball, sand volleyball. Pool and table tennis room, Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premiere Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital. Must enter through main gate on HWY 56.