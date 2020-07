30613 Midtown Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN WESLEY CHAPEL.

FEATURES LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, TILE IN ALL WET AREAS, INSIDE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES, VAULTED CEILINGS, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE CLOSET AND ENSUITE BATHROOM, GLASS SLIDERS LEADING TO YOUR LARGE BACKYARD, AND MORE. LOCATED MINUTES FROM SHOPPING CENTERS AND EXPRESS WAYS! COME SEE TODAY! PETS WITH APPROVAL. AVAILABLE NOW!

Contact Alex at Arrico Realty & Property Management 813-382-0014 or alex@arricorealty.com or visit us on the web: http://arricorealty.com