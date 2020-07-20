30608 Nickerson Loop

Amenities

Welcome to the gated community of Wrencrest within Meadow Pointe which is convenient to all the schools GÇô Wiregrass Elementary, John Long Middle, Wiregrass High and Pasco-Hernando State College. A look at this 3BR/2BA/2-car garage home will tell you it is time to stop & smell the roses. Start your morning with a relaxing view of the pond & conservation or end the day watching the sunset from your back yard. Much of the work has been done for you GÇô new roof-2018, exterior painted-2018, a/c replaced-2012, newer water heater, new reverse osmosis water system & water softener. The combination living/dining room provides a welcome entrance to the home. The kitchen has an island that accommodates seating for kitchen gathering & overlooks the breakfast nook & family room. All appliances stay with the home including the washer & dryer. There is no carpet in this home, just hardwood laminate & ceramic tile. The master bedroom features a nice walk-in closet & en-suite master bath with dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. The split floorplan separates the secondary bedrooms & guest bath from the master bedroom. Wrencrest has no HOA fee, only the CDD fee. Very convenient to all that is happening in Wesley Chapel GÇô Wiregrass Mall, Advent Hospital, Center Ice skating facility & the Tampa Outlets/Cypress Creek Town Center with lots of restaurants & shopping with more facilities & services coming every day to the area. Come and make Wesley Chapel your new home.



