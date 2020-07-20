All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

30608 Nickerson Loop

30608 Nickerson Loop · No Longer Available
Location

30608 Nickerson Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to the gated community of Wrencrest within Meadow Pointe which is convenient to all the schools GÇô Wiregrass Elementary, John Long Middle, Wiregrass High and Pasco-Hernando State College. A look at this 3BR/2BA/2-car garage home will tell you it is time to stop & smell the roses. Start your morning with a relaxing view of the pond & conservation or end the day watching the sunset from your back yard. Much of the work has been done for you GÇô new roof-2018, exterior painted-2018, a/c replaced-2012, newer water heater, new reverse osmosis water system & water softener. The combination living/dining room provides a welcome entrance to the home. The kitchen has an island that accommodates seating for kitchen gathering & overlooks the breakfast nook & family room. All appliances stay with the home including the washer & dryer. There is no carpet in this home, just hardwood laminate & ceramic tile. The master bedroom features a nice walk-in closet & en-suite master bath with dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. The split floorplan separates the secondary bedrooms & guest bath from the master bedroom. Wrencrest has no HOA fee, only the CDD fee. Very convenient to all that is happening in Wesley Chapel GÇô Wiregrass Mall, Advent Hospital, Center Ice skating facility & the Tampa Outlets/Cypress Creek Town Center with lots of restaurants & shopping with more facilities & services coming every day to the area. Come and make Wesley Chapel your new home.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30608 Nickerson Loop have any available units?
30608 Nickerson Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30608 Nickerson Loop have?
Some of 30608 Nickerson Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30608 Nickerson Loop currently offering any rent specials?
30608 Nickerson Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30608 Nickerson Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 30608 Nickerson Loop is pet friendly.
Does 30608 Nickerson Loop offer parking?
Yes, 30608 Nickerson Loop offers parking.
Does 30608 Nickerson Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30608 Nickerson Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30608 Nickerson Loop have a pool?
No, 30608 Nickerson Loop does not have a pool.
Does 30608 Nickerson Loop have accessible units?
No, 30608 Nickerson Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 30608 Nickerson Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 30608 Nickerson Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30608 Nickerson Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30608 Nickerson Loop has units with air conditioning.
