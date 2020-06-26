30341 Southwell Ln.

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

beautiful 3/2.5 Townhouse in Windermere Estates/Wesley Chapel - Step into this beautiful like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse! Rich floors from the moment you step into the foyer, throughout the bottom floor. Upon entering the front door, you have a large foyer and 1/2 bath, and entry to garage. Then step into the very open concept downstairs with a Gourmet kitchen with huge island. The family room and dining room are open to the kitchen. Sliding glass doors lead to large screened lanai that overlooks the community pool. Make your way up the wood covered stairs to the master suite with large walk in closet and double vanities in master bath. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are also nice sized with 2nd full bath and laundry area. Windermere Estates at Wiregrass is a great community, with maintenance free townhouses. There is a community pool, cabana, BBQ area and a dock with seating. Private entry gates



No Cats Allowed



