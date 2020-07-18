All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:05 AM

30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE

30320 Elderwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30320 Elderwood Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
***Property can be shown only starting Aug 19th*** 2 bedrooms plus a full sized spacious loft upstairs is found in this 2 story townhome with a screened lanai overlooking a conservation, ready for move in on September 1st. Gated community in Meadow Pointe at Hillhurst Crossing on a quite street with no through traffic on a cul-de-sac. This home offers 2 upstairs master suites with each spacious bedroom offering double closets and it's own private bathroom, plus a loft/den space. Very open and airy home with a gourmet kitchen offering gleaming granite counter tops, breakfast bar open to the dining/living room and maple cabinets. All appliances included, with an upgraded washer and dryer. Screened, private lanai overlooking the beautiful conservation in the backyard with an outdoor storage closet. Meadow Pointe offers resort style amenities including: pool, tennis courts, playground, and clubhouse. Water is included. 2 assigned parking spaces in front of home. Prime location just minutes from all the shopping and restaurants New Tampa/Wesley Chapel has to offer including: Wiregrass mall, Tampa Premium Outlet center, Pasco State College, Advent Hospital, and much more to come in this booming and growing area. Easy access to I-75 and I-275 entrance ramps via SR 56 and Tampa Airport is just a short drive away. Listing Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
