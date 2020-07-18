30320 ELDERWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

***Property can be shown only starting Aug 19th*** 2 bedrooms plus a full sized spacious loft upstairs is found in this 2 story townhome with a screened lanai overlooking a conservation, ready for move in on September 1st. Gated community in Meadow Pointe at Hillhurst Crossing on a quite street with no through traffic on a cul-de-sac. This home offers 2 upstairs master suites with each spacious bedroom offering double closets and it's own private bathroom, plus a loft/den space. Very open and airy home with a gourmet kitchen offering gleaming granite counter tops, breakfast bar open to the dining/living room and maple cabinets. All appliances included, with an upgraded washer and dryer. Screened, private lanai overlooking the beautiful conservation in the backyard with an outdoor storage closet. Meadow Pointe offers resort style amenities including: pool, tennis courts, playground, and clubhouse. Water is included. 2 assigned parking spaces in front of home. Prime location just minutes from all the shopping and restaurants New Tampa/Wesley Chapel has to offer including: Wiregrass mall, Tampa Premium Outlet center, Pasco State College, Advent Hospital, and much more to come in this booming and growing area. Easy access to I-75 and I-275 entrance ramps via SR 56 and Tampa Airport is just a short drive away. Listing Agent is owner.