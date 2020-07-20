All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
30268 Southernwood Court
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:05 AM

30268 Southernwood Court

30268 Southernwood Ct · No Longer Available
Wesley Chapel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

30268 Southernwood Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
$3,200 - The Ridge at Wiregrass Ranch. Large 4 Bed/3 Bath lake view one story home which is steps away from the clubhouse and walking distance of schools in the heart of Wesley Chapel. The Ridge at Wiregrass is a new luxury community and resort lifestyle. Opulent clubhouse includes social hall, catering kitchen, fitness center, media room (theater like experience), indoor sport center, fire pit, pool with water slide, tennis courts, and more ! Contact Luis at 954 683 0234 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30268 Southernwood Court have any available units?
30268 Southernwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30268 Southernwood Court have?
Some of 30268 Southernwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30268 Southernwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
30268 Southernwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30268 Southernwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court offers parking.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court has a pool.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court have accessible units?
No, 30268 Southernwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 30268 Southernwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30268 Southernwood Court has units with air conditioning.
