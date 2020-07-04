All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated January 27 2020 at 1:17 AM

30151 GOODWICK WAY

30151 Goodwick Way · No Longer Available
Location

30151 Goodwick Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to the maintenance free and GATED COMMUNITY of Tullamore. Fantastic location, convenient to shops, restaurants, interstate and more. A charming front porch welcomes you into foyer, formal living room and dining area. Once in you can truly enjoy all the natural light this home has to offer with its high ceilings and large windows. This “gem” features nearly 1,300 sq. ft. of living space, 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and a 1 Car Garage. This home is clean and well-appointed with gorgeous cabinets, spacious counter tops, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This floor plan offers 2 master bedrooms each with their own private bath and large walk in closets. Relax and enjoy the sounds of nature from the comfort of your screened lanai. The best part, Meadow Pointe II has wonderful amenities including a fitness center/gym, swimming pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis area and ETC. Schedule your showing today before it’s too late! Updated photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30151 GOODWICK WAY have any available units?
30151 GOODWICK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30151 GOODWICK WAY have?
Some of 30151 GOODWICK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30151 GOODWICK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
30151 GOODWICK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30151 GOODWICK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 30151 GOODWICK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30151 GOODWICK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 30151 GOODWICK WAY offers parking.
Does 30151 GOODWICK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30151 GOODWICK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30151 GOODWICK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 30151 GOODWICK WAY has a pool.
Does 30151 GOODWICK WAY have accessible units?
No, 30151 GOODWICK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 30151 GOODWICK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30151 GOODWICK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 30151 GOODWICK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 30151 GOODWICK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

