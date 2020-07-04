30151 GOODWICK WAY

Amenities

Welcome home to the maintenance free and GATED COMMUNITY of Tullamore. Fantastic location, convenient to shops, restaurants, interstate and more. A charming front porch welcomes you into foyer, formal living room and dining area. Once in you can truly enjoy all the natural light this home has to offer with its high ceilings and large windows. This “gem” features nearly 1,300 sq. ft. of living space, 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and a 1 Car Garage. This home is clean and well-appointed with gorgeous cabinets, spacious counter tops, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This floor plan offers 2 master bedrooms each with their own private bath and large walk in closets. Relax and enjoy the sounds of nature from the comfort of your screened lanai. The best part, Meadow Pointe II has wonderful amenities including a fitness center/gym, swimming pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis area and ETC. Schedule your showing today before it’s too late! Updated photos coming soon.