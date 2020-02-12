All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

30140 Wellesley Way

30140 Wellesley Way · No Longer Available
Location

30140 Wellesley Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 3 BR/2.5BA Townhome in Gated Community in Wesley Chapel - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful townhouse offers ample living and dining areas as well as 3 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. This unit features laminate in living room and ceramic tile in kitchen & baths. 1 bedroom w/full bathroom on first floor. 2 bedrooms upstairs with full bathrooms. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. All lighting & ceiling fans stay! Washer & dryer upstairs for convenience - also stay. Oversized screened lanai overlooking brand new fenced backyard. This home comes with 2 assigned parking spots w/plenty of visitor parking. Residents have access to community pool, clubhouse & activities, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and parks. Home is in sought after highly rated schools. Minutes away from Florida Hospital, Shops at Wiregrass, Premium Outlets, I-75, TIA, area beaches and much more.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have any additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE4544865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30140 Wellesley Way have any available units?
30140 Wellesley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30140 Wellesley Way have?
Some of 30140 Wellesley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30140 Wellesley Way currently offering any rent specials?
30140 Wellesley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30140 Wellesley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 30140 Wellesley Way is pet friendly.
Does 30140 Wellesley Way offer parking?
Yes, 30140 Wellesley Way does offer parking.
Does 30140 Wellesley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30140 Wellesley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30140 Wellesley Way have a pool?
Yes, 30140 Wellesley Way has a pool.
Does 30140 Wellesley Way have accessible units?
No, 30140 Wellesley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 30140 Wellesley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 30140 Wellesley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30140 Wellesley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 30140 Wellesley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
