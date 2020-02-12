30140 Wellesley Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Lovely 3 BR/2.5BA Townhome in Gated Community in Wesley Chapel - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful townhouse offers ample living and dining areas as well as 3 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. This unit features laminate in living room and ceramic tile in kitchen & baths. 1 bedroom w/full bathroom on first floor. 2 bedrooms upstairs with full bathrooms. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. All lighting & ceiling fans stay! Washer & dryer upstairs for convenience - also stay. Oversized screened lanai overlooking brand new fenced backyard. This home comes with 2 assigned parking spots w/plenty of visitor parking. Residents have access to community pool, clubhouse & activities, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and parks. Home is in sought after highly rated schools. Minutes away from Florida Hospital, Shops at Wiregrass, Premium Outlets, I-75, TIA, area beaches and much more.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have any additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE4544865)