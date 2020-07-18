30127 Mossbank Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Luxurious townhome in Meadow Pointe's desirable Tullamore community. With over 1,800 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, you'll appreciate the open floor plan with a neutral color palette that flows throughout. Greeted by a grand, two-story foyer, the main level features a formal living/dining area, along with a kitchen/family room combination - there is also a powder room in the foyer for guests. The functionality of the formal dining area is ideal for elegant dinner parties or day-to-day casual family gatherings. The well-equipped kitchen offers 42" maple cabinets, so there's lots of storage space, and it's certain to please the cook! Enjoy the conservation view from the screened lanai that is right off the kitchen and family room. Upstairs, a split plan features a peaceful master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Separating the master suite from the secondary bedrooms is a versatile loft area - ideally serves as an office, library, or media room. The spacious secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. This is a prime location, near some of the areas newest shopping and dining districts. Included in the rent are: water/sewer service, grounds maintenance, trash collection, recycling, and all community amenities such as pool, fitness room, and more! Schedule your private tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.