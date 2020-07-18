All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:04 PM

30127 Mossbank Dr

30127 Mossbank Drive
Location

30127 Mossbank Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Luxurious townhome in Meadow Pointe's desirable Tullamore community. With over 1,800 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, you'll appreciate the open floor plan with a neutral color palette that flows throughout. Greeted by a grand, two-story foyer, the main level features a formal living/dining area, along with a kitchen/family room combination - there is also a powder room in the foyer for guests. The functionality of the formal dining area is ideal for elegant dinner parties or day-to-day casual family gatherings. The well-equipped kitchen offers 42" maple cabinets, so there's lots of storage space, and it's certain to please the cook! Enjoy the conservation view from the screened lanai that is right off the kitchen and family room. Upstairs, a split plan features a peaceful master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Separating the master suite from the secondary bedrooms is a versatile loft area - ideally serves as an office, library, or media room. The spacious secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. This is a prime location, near some of the areas newest shopping and dining districts. Included in the rent are: water/sewer service, grounds maintenance, trash collection, recycling, and all community amenities such as pool, fitness room, and more! Schedule your private tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30127 Mossbank Dr have any available units?
30127 Mossbank Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30127 Mossbank Dr have?
Some of 30127 Mossbank Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30127 Mossbank Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30127 Mossbank Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30127 Mossbank Dr pet-friendly?
No, 30127 Mossbank Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30127 Mossbank Dr offer parking?
Yes, 30127 Mossbank Dr offers parking.
Does 30127 Mossbank Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30127 Mossbank Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30127 Mossbank Dr have a pool?
Yes, 30127 Mossbank Dr has a pool.
Does 30127 Mossbank Dr have accessible units?
No, 30127 Mossbank Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30127 Mossbank Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30127 Mossbank Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 30127 Mossbank Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30127 Mossbank Dr has units with air conditioning.
