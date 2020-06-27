All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE

29943 Cedar Waxwing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29943 Cedar Waxwing Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Boyette Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here is your opportunity to Rent in the lovely community of Boyette Oaks filled with mature landscaping and beautiful brick paves throughout! ! This home is a move-in-ready MUST SEE !. This IMPECCABLE 4 bedroom 3 bath home boasting of elegance has been completely remodeled both inside and out. The Master Suite is captivating as you step down into the large bedroom with its two walk in closets and grand master bath full of upgrades. Some of the upgrades throughout this beauty include garden tub,Newly painted both inside and out, tile and laminate flooring throughout, gorgeous crown moldings and upgraded baseboards, molding encased windows, granite and marble counter tops, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, recessed lighting, upgraded finish on 3-car garage floors, pull out kitchen drawers, additional storage, and upgraded and newly refinished gorgeous wooden banisters and stairs. Call to schedule a showing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have any available units?
29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have?
Some of 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa