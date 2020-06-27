29943 CEDAR WAXWING DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Here is your opportunity to Rent in the lovely community of Boyette Oaks filled with mature landscaping and beautiful brick paves throughout! ! This home is a move-in-ready MUST SEE !. This IMPECCABLE 4 bedroom 3 bath home boasting of elegance has been completely remodeled both inside and out. The Master Suite is captivating as you step down into the large bedroom with its two walk in closets and grand master bath full of upgrades. Some of the upgrades throughout this beauty include garden tub,Newly painted both inside and out, tile and laminate flooring throughout, gorgeous crown moldings and upgraded baseboards, molding encased windows, granite and marble counter tops, new light fixtures and ceiling fans, recessed lighting, upgraded finish on 3-car garage floors, pull out kitchen drawers, additional storage, and upgraded and newly refinished gorgeous wooden banisters and stairs. Call to schedule a showing before it's gone!