All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Home
Wesley Chapel, FL
29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE
29920 Playa Del Rey Lane
No Longer Available
Location
29920 Playa Del Rey Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
GATED, POOL COMMUNITY OF COVINA KEY!!! THE UNIT HAS NEW CARPET, PAINT AND APPLIANCES!!!!
MEADOW POINTE HAS TENNIS, BASKETBALL, PLAYGROUNDS, FITNESS AND RUNNING TRAILS! GREAT UNIT!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have any available units?
29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wesley Chapel, FL
.
What amenities does 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have?
Some of 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel
.
Does 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE offer parking?
No, 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE has a pool.
Does 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have accessible units?
No, 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29920 PLAYA DEL REY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
