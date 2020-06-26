29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub

In the lovely community of Boyette Oaks filled with mature landscaping and beautiful brick pavers throughout! This home is a move-in-ready MUST SEE! This IMPECCABLE 5 bedroom 4 bath home boasting of elegance has been completely remodeled both inside and out. The Master Suite is captivating as you step down into the large bedroom with its two walk-in closets and a large master Spa/Bathroom has dual sinks, a garden tub, and a separate shower. There are three well-sized Bedrooms. The 5th room is upstairs and a bonus room could be converted into an additional 6th bedroom to make memories and enjoy a game or a good movie in the Media Room. Enjoy a meal or a laugh over the Breakfast Bar, or a special occasion in the Formal Dining Room. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. A generous family room, with upgraded travertine floors, is located next to the kitchen for easy entertaining. There's plenty of parking in the 3 CAR GARAGE and paver driveway.This neighborhood is minutes to the schools, Wesley Chapel athletic park, shopping, dining, and the interstate.