Wesley Chapel, FL
29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE

29847 Prairie Falcon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29847 Prairie Falcon Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Boyette Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
In the lovely community of Boyette Oaks filled with mature landscaping and beautiful brick pavers throughout! This home is a move-in-ready MUST SEE! This IMPECCABLE 5 bedroom 4 bath home boasting of elegance has been completely remodeled both inside and out. The Master Suite is captivating as you step down into the large bedroom with its two walk-in closets and a large master Spa/Bathroom has dual sinks, a garden tub, and a separate shower. There are three well-sized Bedrooms. The 5th room is upstairs and a bonus room could be converted into an additional 6th bedroom to make memories and enjoy a game or a good movie in the Media Room. Enjoy a meal or a laugh over the Breakfast Bar, or a special occasion in the Formal Dining Room. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. A generous family room, with upgraded travertine floors, is located next to the kitchen for easy entertaining. There's plenty of parking in the 3 CAR GARAGE and paver driveway.This neighborhood is minutes to the schools, Wesley Chapel athletic park, shopping, dining, and the interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE have any available units?
29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE have?
Some of 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
