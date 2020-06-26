29847 PRAIRIE FALCON DRIVE

Amenities
In the lovely community of Boyette Oaks filled with mature landscaping and beautiful brick pavers throughout! This home is a move-in-ready MUST SEE! This IMPECCABLE 5 bedroom 4 bath home boasting of elegance has been completely remodeled both inside and out. The Master Suite is captivating as you step down into the large bedroom with its two walk-in closets and a large master Spa/Bathroom has dual sinks, a garden tub, and a separate shower. There are three well-sized Bedrooms. The 5th room is upstairs and a bonus room could be converted into an additional 6th bedroom to make memories and enjoy a game or a good movie in the Media Room. Enjoy a meal or a laugh over the Breakfast Bar, or a special occasion in the Formal Dining Room. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. A generous family room, with upgraded travertine floors, is located next to the kitchen for easy entertaining. There's plenty of parking in the 3 CAR GARAGE and paver driveway.This neighborhood is minutes to the schools, Wesley Chapel athletic park, shopping, dining, and the interstate.