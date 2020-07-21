28981 TREVI PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

You will love coming home! Welcome to Estancia at Wiregrass. This beautiful

3 bedroom, 2 bath home is 1,623 square feet. Like New! Built only a year ago.

This water view home with breath taking sunsets which cannot be duplicated with a covered lanai, situated on a cul-de-sac. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, glass tile back splash and a five-burner gas stove. The kitchen connects a casual dining area to the great room creating an effortless space for entertaining. The master suite is customized with a walk-in shower and includes two shower heads.



Estancia at Wiregrass is a resort style living with an olympic size pool, clubhouse, parks with walking paths, tennis and basketball courts. Estancia at Wire grass is close to shopping, medical facilities and top- rated schools. Estancia at Wiregrass is the ideal to place to raise your family and call it home.