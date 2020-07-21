28981 TREVI PLACE

Amenities
You will love coming home! Welcome to Estancia at Wiregrass. This beautiful
3 bedroom, 2 bath home is 1,623 square feet. Like New! Built only a year ago.
This water view home with breath taking sunsets which cannot be duplicated with a covered lanai, situated on a cul-de-sac. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, glass tile back splash and a five-burner gas stove. The kitchen connects a casual dining area to the great room creating an effortless space for entertaining. The master suite is customized with a walk-in shower and includes two shower heads.
Estancia at Wiregrass is a resort style living with an olympic size pool, clubhouse, parks with walking paths, tennis and basketball courts. Estancia at Wire grass is close to shopping, medical facilities and top- rated schools. Estancia at Wiregrass is the ideal to place to raise your family and call it home.