28981 TREVI PLACE
28981 TREVI PLACE

28981 Trevi Place · No Longer Available
Wesley Chapel
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

28981 Trevi Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
You will love coming home! Welcome to Estancia at Wiregrass. This beautiful
3 bedroom, 2 bath home is 1,623 square feet. Like New! Built only a year ago.
This water view home with breath taking sunsets which cannot be duplicated with a covered lanai, situated on a cul-de-sac. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, glass tile back splash and a five-burner gas stove. The kitchen connects a casual dining area to the great room creating an effortless space for entertaining. The master suite is customized with a walk-in shower and includes two shower heads.

Estancia at Wiregrass is a resort style living with an olympic size pool, clubhouse, parks with walking paths, tennis and basketball courts. Estancia at Wire grass is close to shopping, medical facilities and top- rated schools. Estancia at Wiregrass is the ideal to place to raise your family and call it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28981 TREVI PLACE have any available units?
28981 TREVI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28981 TREVI PLACE have?
Some of 28981 TREVI PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28981 TREVI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
28981 TREVI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28981 TREVI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 28981 TREVI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28981 TREVI PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 28981 TREVI PLACE offers parking.
Does 28981 TREVI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28981 TREVI PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28981 TREVI PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 28981 TREVI PLACE has a pool.
Does 28981 TREVI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 28981 TREVI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 28981 TREVI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28981 TREVI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28981 TREVI PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28981 TREVI PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
